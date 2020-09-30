https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/09/30/l.a.-county-sheriff-details-forensic-and-ballistic-evidence-linking-deonte-murray-to-deputy-ambush-shooting/
About The Author
Related Posts
Big Tech Uses ‘Freedom of Expression’ to Silence Speech
April 23, 2019
Biden Shamefully Tries to Pander and Divide over Mike Brown’s Death, Gets Busted Big Time
August 9, 2020
When the Cool Uncle Becomes the Creepy Uncle
April 4, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy