LeBron James has committed himself to being “More than an Athlete,” and the small army of poll volunteers he’s assembled to work the election in November is the latest sign that he’s doing just that.

James’ political organizing group known as “More Than A Vote,” organized 10,000 volunteers to work the polls in black districts.

The effort is part of an alliance with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, known as “We Got Next.”

According to the Hill:

The collaboration will be highlighted during the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Lakers. More Than a Vote told the Times the second phase of the group’s push would be aimed at 11 cities “where significant poll worker shortages remain” amid the coronavirus pandemic, including southern Black voter hubs such as Birmingham, Ala.; Jackson, Miss.; Houston and San Antonio. The group volunteer support is also still needed in cities including Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia.

Sherrilyn Ifill of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund sees the increase in poll workers as vital in the fight against voter suppression.

“We need more poll workers, and we need younger poll workers who can be resilient and work during early voting as well,” Ifill stated.

James has been passionate about voting rights issues. Recently, he wore a “Vote or Die” shirt to practice.

