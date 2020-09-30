https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/leftist-former-ceo-twitter-dick-costolo-wants-line-political-opponents-wall-shoot-dead-revolution/

Former Twitter CEO and multi-millionaire Dick Costolo admitted on Wednesday night that he wants to murder those people he doesn’t agree with politically.

Costolo tweeted this out on Wednesday night.

This is a direct threat of murder posted on Twitter.

So will they shut down his account?

Mike Cernovich weighed in.

This isn’t a nobody. This is a near billionaire. Former Twitter CEO. He wants to MURDER people he doesn’t agree with poltically. This is how 90% of Big Tech thinks. They won’t stop at bans. Here is what they want, in their own words: https://t.co/QFf55igwhP pic.twitter.com/FIyijJO8bD — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 1, 2020

Former Twitter CEO worth 300 MILLION wants to line up capitalists for a firing squad.

Immoral and violent left-wing 1%ers might be the most dangerous, immoral, people you’ll ever meet. — Mike (@mike4libertyCA) October 1, 2020

Nazis did that to the Jews. Heil Dick @TwitterSafety — (@Rockprincess818) October 1, 2020

just a piece of advice: “i disagree with someone therefore i can murder them” is usually bad — Portal Operator (@PortalOperator) October 1, 2020

Within seconds of posting this! Just wow! pic.twitter.com/1HG7q6cGK3 — (@SKYRIDER4538) October 1, 2020

WTF? Sounds like you’ve reading a little too much Mao and Stalin and Castro and it’s gone to your head. — Praveen Asthana (@asthanaprav) October 1, 2020

