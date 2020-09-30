https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/leftist-former-ceo-twitter-dick-costolo-wants-line-political-opponents-wall-shoot-dead-revolution/

Former Twitter CEO and multi-millionaire Dick Costolo admitted on Wednesday night that he wants to murder those people he doesn’t agree with politically.

Costolo tweeted this out on Wednesday night.

This is a direct threat of murder posted on Twitter.
So will they shut down his account?

Mike Cernovich weighed in.

