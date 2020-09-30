https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/leftwing-mob-turns-david-hogg-denounces-violence/

(THE MIX) – Twenty-year-old Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg found himself in hot water with his beloved fellow liberals this week after daring to denounce violence and looting.

As temperatures rose, the young anti-gun activist started backtracking like crazy, apologizing and claiming that he only meant to condemn violence from “young white people.”

It all started on Monday, when Hogg took to Twitter to call on young people to protest peacefully and stop with the violence and looting.

“Young people can stage a nonviolent political revolution over the coming decade but it will require all of us voting in consistently high # EVERY election, protesting, organizing and running for office and most importantly the persistence, love and community to overcome setbacks,” Hogg wrote. “To do so we must all practice the humility, kindness and grace to be the political leaders we need to be in order to create such change.”

