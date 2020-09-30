https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/man-arrested-charged-attempted-murder-ambush-shooting-2-deputies/

(POST MILLENNIAL) – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that a suspect has been taken into custody and charged after the ambush shooting of two deputies in Compton earlier this month on Sept. 12th.

36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray of Compton has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says.

If Murray is convicted as a felon he faces the possibility of a maximum life sentence in state prison.

Murray is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court Wednesday. Prosecutors have recommended his bail be set at $6.15 million.

