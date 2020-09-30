https://www.dailywire.com/news/mary-trump-interrupting-biden-during-beau-comments-should-totally-disqualify-donald

Mary L. Trump, niece to President Donald Trump, blasted her uncle for his debate performance last night, singling out, especially, when Trump interrupted Democratic nominee Joe Biden while he was talking about his late son, Beau.

“Interrupting Vice President Biden’s comments about his son Beau to pivot to lies about Hunter Biden should alone totally disqualify Donald. What a disgrace. What a traitor,” Mary Trump tweeted.

Mary Trump further said, “The media need to stop giving Donald the benefit of the doubt. His debate performance was a grotesque combination of lies, racism, breathtaking callousness, and threats against our democracy.”

Toward the end of Tuesday night’s debate, Biden mentioned his son while hitting at Trump for allegedly calling dead soldiers “suckers” and “losers” when his trip to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris was canceled in 2018. Trump has denied making such comments, which were reported by The Atlantic based on anonymous sources.

“My son was in Iraq. He spent a year there,” Biden said. “He was not a loser. He was a patriot. And the people left behind there were heroes.”

Shifting to Biden’s other son, Hunter, Trump said, “Oh, really? Are you talking about Hunter?” When Biden said he was referring to Beau, Trump replied, “I don’t know Beau, I know Hunter.” Trump then claimed Hunter was dishonorably discharged from the Navy in 2014 after he used cocaine, though he received an administrative discharge.

Mary Trump published a book over the summer titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” which sold nearly 1 million copies on its first day. As The Daily Wire reported:

“There is only one word that can be used to describe the sales of Mary Trump’s memoir and that word is HUGE,” Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said in a statement. “Too Much and Never Enough has entered the national conversation in a way that few books ever do, becoming a cultural phenomenon and must-read for anyone seeking to understand the singular family dynamic that produced the most powerful man in the world today.” The president and his siblings attempted to stop their niece’s book, which contains embarrassing details about the Trump family, from being published and distributed. The president’s younger brother Robert had argued in court that publishing the book would violate confidentiality agreements that members of the Trump family agreed to in 2001 to settle an inter-family dispute over inheritance. […] The book contains an insider’s view of a contentious court case that split the Trump family in 2000 after Mary and her brother Fred III, the children of Fred Trump Jr. who died in 1981 from alcoholism at the age of 42, sued their aunt and uncles over their grandfather’s estate. After Fred Trump died in 1999, Mary and Fred III sued their family alleging that the president and his siblings had cut them out of the will.

