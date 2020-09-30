https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/518907-mary-trump-interrupting-biden-on-late-son-beau-during-debate

Mary Trump on Tuesday slammed her uncle, President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE, over his comments about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE’s son Hunter Biden during the first presidential debate as the former vice president discussed his late son, Beau Biden.

“Interrupting Vice President Biden’s comments about his son Beau to pivot to lies about Hunter Biden should alone totally disqualify Donald. What a disgrace. What a traitor,” Mary Trump tweeted.

Joe Biden called out President Trump during the debate for reportedly calling fallen military service members “suckers” and “losers.” The claim drew on a recent report from The Atlantic over a 2018 trip Trump canceled to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris. The president reportedly asked senior staff why he should go to a cemetery that is filled with “losers,” among a slate of other allegations.

The president has denied making the remarks.

The former vice president said during the Tuesday debate that “My son was in Iraq. He spent a year there.”

“He was not a loser. He was a patriot. And the people left behind there were heroes,” Biden continued.

Trump asked Biden “Oh, really? Are you talking about Hunter?” and when Biden said he was referring to Beau, Trump replied, “I don’t know Beau, I know Hunter.”

During the tense debate, the president attacked Hunter Biden’s 2014 dismissal from the Navy for cocaine use. He mischaracterized the Navy’s actions against the Democratic nominee’s son, saying that he was dishonorably discharged, although Hunter Biden received an administrative discharge.

The former vice president shot back on Tuesday night that, like many Americans, his son had a drug problem but was “working on it” and had “fixed it.”

Mary Trump sued the president, his sister and late brother last week over allegations that they committed fraud to deprive her of interests in the Trump family business. She published a tell-all book earlier this year titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” and has been a frequent critic of the president.

