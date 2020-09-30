https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/518988-mcconnell-it-was-unacceptable-not-to-condemn-white-supremacists

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellIn rare move, Schumer forces vote to consider health care bill amid Supreme Court tensions COVID-19 talks hit crucial stretch Supreme Court nominee gives no clues in GOP meeting MORE (R-Ky.) on Wednesday said it is “unacceptable” not to condemn white supremacists when asked about President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE’s perceived side-stepping of the issue during his debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE.

McConnell, when asked whether it was a problem that Trump did not directly rebuke white supremacy, said he agreed with the remarks made by Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottAdvising Capitol Hill on insurance Author Ryan Girdusky: RNC worked best when highlighting ‘regular people’ as opposed to ‘standard Republicans’ Now is the time to renew our focus on students and their futures MORE (R-S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate, calling on Trump to “correct” his statement.

“With regard to the white supremacy issue, I want to associate myself with the remarks of Sen. Tim Scott,” McConnell told reporters. “I think he said it exactly correctly and that’s exactly how I would express myself on that issue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said it was unacceptable not to condemn white supremacists and so I do so in the strongest possible way,” the GOP leader added.

Trump called on one prominent white supremacist group, the Proud Boys, to “stand back and stand by” and then quickly added: “Somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left.”

Scott, appearing alongside Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett earlier, said Trump should correct what the senator thought was a misstatement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

