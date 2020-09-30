https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/518988-mcconnell-it-was-unacceptable-not-to-condemn-white-supremacists
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellIn rare move, Schumer forces vote to consider health care bill amid Supreme Court tensions COVID-19 talks hit crucial stretch Supreme Court nominee gives no clues in GOP meeting MORE (R-Ky.) on Wednesday said it is “unacceptable” not to condemn white supremacists when asked about President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE’s perceived side-stepping of the issue during his debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE.
McConnell, when asked whether it was a problem that Trump did not directly rebuke white supremacy, said he agreed with the remarks made by Sen. Tim ScottTimothy (Tim) Eugene ScottAdvising Capitol Hill on insurance Author Ryan Girdusky: RNC worked best when highlighting ‘regular people’ as opposed to ‘standard Republicans’ Now is the time to renew our focus on students and their futures MORE (R-S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate, calling on Trump to “correct” his statement.
“With regard to the white supremacy issue, I want to associate myself with the remarks of Sen. Tim Scott,” McConnell told reporters. “I think he said it exactly correctly and that’s exactly how I would express myself on that issue.”
“He said it was unacceptable not to condemn white supremacists and so I do so in the strongest possible way,” the GOP leader added.
Trump called on one prominent white supremacist group, the Proud Boys, to “stand back and stand by” and then quickly added: “Somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left.”
Scott, appearing alongside Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett earlier, said Trump should correct what the senator thought was a misstatement.