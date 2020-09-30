https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/30/media-firefighters-not-so-subtly-suggest-that-joe-biden-should-back-out-of-future-debates-with-donald-trump-video/

Joe Biden defied expectations and made it through last night’s debate without falling asleep or challenging anyone to a boxing match, so it’s understandable that a lot of Democrats want him to go out on that high note and refuse to do another debate.

Dems already saying there shouldn’t be any more debates. Not a chance they cancel the others. Can you imagine how weak Biden would look? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 30, 2020

For what it’s worth, the media don’t seem to be all that worried about Biden looking weak. Because if we didn’t know any better, we’d say they’re really hoping that last night’s presidential debate will be the final presidential debate of this election cycle.

But don’t take our word for it. Take theirs, via Grabien’s Tom Elliott:

SUPERCUT! Media urge Biden: Just say no to more debates! pic.twitter.com/EUgtwbYidC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

C’mon, guys. At least pretend not to be running interference for Democrats for a little while.

LOL — Walter (@wsadlowski) September 30, 2020

The @DNC PR team has spoken. — Taliator (@TMV_WhiteHart) September 30, 2020

Forget the nonsense polls. This is them acknowledging their vulnerability and setting the stage to put a lid on it. pic.twitter.com/NE6BMqwoYm — Wayward Son (@db6strings) September 30, 2020

