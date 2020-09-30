https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/30/media-firefighters-not-so-subtly-suggest-that-joe-biden-should-back-out-of-future-debates-with-donald-trump-video/

Joe Biden defied expectations and made it through last night’s debate without falling asleep or challenging anyone to a boxing match, so it’s understandable that a lot of Democrats want him to go out on that high note and refuse to do another debate.

For what it’s worth, the media don’t seem to be all that worried about Biden looking weak. Because if we didn’t know any better, we’d say they’re really hoping that last night’s presidential debate will be the final presidential debate of this election cycle.

But don’t take our word for it. Take theirs, via Grabien’s Tom Elliott:

C’mon, guys. At least pretend not to be running interference for Democrats for a little while.

