(FOX NEWS) — A tidal wave from the mainstream media is speculating whether the two remaining debates between President Trump and Joe Biden should even be held after their brutal first showdown Tuesday night in Cleveland.

There appears to be a wide consensus about the messy and ugly nature of the first debate — which was filled with interruptions and insults. Two more debated are scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, with a vice presidential debate set for Oct. 7.

During MSNBC’s post-debate coverage, “ReidOut” host Joy Reid questioned her colleague Nicolle Wallace, who has worked on presidential campaigns in the past, if Biden should bother showing up to the next debate.

