https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-markle-nothing-i-say-is-controversial-people-keep-misinterpreting-me

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is hitting back against her critics, who, she claims have been spreading misinformation about what she says.

Speaking during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women virtual summit on Tuesday, Markle condemned the spread of misinformation through digital media, adding that it has fueled a bevy of trolls who have “misinterpreted” her words to be more controversial than they actually are.

″If you look back at anything I’ve said, it’s really interesting, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it. But if you listen to what I actually say it’s not controversial,” she said. “And actually, some of it is reactive to things that just haven’t happened, which is in some ways, I think you have to have a sense of humor about even though there is quite a bit of gravity and there could be a lot of danger in a misinterpretation of something that was never there to begin with. But that again is a byproduct of what is happening right now for all of us.”

“If you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial.” Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, joined the #FortuneMPW Summit and shared her advice for speaking out on important issues: https://t.co/pSn3nFrdtQ pic.twitter.com/4bJ9NBoTuD — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) September 29, 2020

Markle made this claim one week after telling voters that the 2020 election is the most important election of their lifetime – a huge break with Royal Family protocol.

“Now we’re just six weeks out from election day and today is national voter registration day,” she said while accepting TIME magazine’s honor for its 100 most influential people in the world list. “Every four years we were told the same thing: this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action in our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

That statement came shortly after radical feminist Gloria Steinem said that she and Markle have been cold-calling voters together.

“The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and cold-called voters and said ‘Hello, I’m Meg’ and ‘Hello, I’m Gloria’ and ‘Are you going to vote?’ That was her initiative.” Steinem told Access Hollywood.

In response to this political behavior, Piers Morgan of “Good Morning Britain” said that Markle and Harry should be stripped of their Royal titles for getting political.

“Although they never mentioned Biden’s name, it is crystal clear whose side they’re on and it’s not the guy sitting in the White House tweeting hateful disingenuous rhetoric 24/7,” wrote Morgan.

“By expressing themselves in such a brazenly partisan manner, they’ve crossed a massive line which should now have serious consequences for the couple who specialize in wanting their royal cake and the freedom to eat it,” he continued. The Royals don’t do politics. Not publicly, anyway.”

RELATED: Trump Torches Meghan Markle: ‘I Wish A Lot Of Luck To Harry Because He’s Gonna Need It’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

