Actor Michael Keaton declared Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden the winner of Tuesday presidential debate and demanded that he commit to do ‘no more debates” with President Donald Trump.

The Batman and The Trial of the Chicago 7 star said Biden should simply “walk away” from his commitment to show up to the next two presidential debates. “No more ‘debates.’ Joe, leave him hanging. You won. Walk away. That was NOT a debate.”

No more “debates”.

Joe, leave him hanging. You won.

Walk away. That was NOT a debate — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) September 30, 2020

The Dumbo actor disputed any possible future claim of victory by Trump on election day. “Election will NOT be decided on Election Day AND THAT’S OK. Be prepared and prepare others. trump will try to claim victory on Election Day and try to make people question results after that. Vote early if you can,” Keaton said.

Election will NOT be decided on Election Day AND THAT’S OK.

Be prepared and prepare others.

trump will try to claim victory on Election Day and try to make people question results after that.

Vote early if you can — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) September 30, 2020

Then followed a dyspeptic assault on the president, his record and why the Obama-Biden White House should be applauded.

The Obama/Biden administrations created more jobs in their last 3 years than trump administration did in their first 3

Out of the last 11 presidents, trump’s economy ranks 7th — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) September 30, 2020

trump didn’t have a plan for his “debate” because he doesn’t/CAN’T plan. He has NEVER had any plan about anything.

How did no one see this when it’s been so obvious for so long? — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) September 30, 2020

What you saw in trump during the alleged “debate” is what you would see if you would look inside this administration -state of the country. VOTE and vote early.

People in Pennsylvania -PLEASE learn how to vote. Do not let anyone confuse you — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) September 30, 2020

This is not the first time Michael Keaton has gone on the attack against Trump, as Breitbart News reported.

Just last month the Spotlight star took to social media to implore Trump to “resign,” adding, “No harm. No foul. Walk Away. Would be Very Patriotic.”

“Resign. No harm. No foul. Walk away. Would be very patriotic and I would personally write a note thanking him,” begged Keaton in an Instagram post. “I swear I’m not being condescending. It’s just the truth.” Keaton added the Trump presidency was a “Fluke” and “a terrible mistake.”

“It’s crystal clear it was a fluke and unfortunately a terrible mistake,” wrote the White Noise actor. “There are moments when I honestly feel sorry for him. OK, maybe not MOMENTS but seconds. It’s reached the point where it just pathetic.”

The Beetlejuice star has previously ripped President Trump’s refugee policy.

In 2017, Keaton slammed a White House executive order temporarily suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, calling it “another recruitment tool” for Islamic State.

“This administration creates Mayhem with no end in sight,” Keaton said.

