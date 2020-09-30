https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/30/msnbcs-nicolle-wallace-and-other-blue-checks-get-tricked-by-the-lincoln-projects-dumb-mokney-ad/
The Lincoln Project has been teasing their gullible lib followers that they’d air tapes this morning of President Trump’s debate prep:
Incoming. https://t.co/gHcTZns3Ik
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 30, 2020
Rick Wilson added to the speculation:
Our video from inside the Trump debate prep will be released soon.
Please maintain your composure, because this is a blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/PzlrXVOSCM
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 30, 2020
“This is going to change everything,” they said:
This is going to change everything. https://t.co/c1QgrrBwk7
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 30, 2020
But then they started backing away from the hype:
The secret debate tapes will reveal what we all already assumed.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 30, 2020
And for good reason. Their ad, which is just a bunch of monkeys screeching, was a joke all along as everyone should have suspected:
BREAKING: Donald Trump’s secret debate tape revealed.[Speculation got a little out of hand — we were just monkeying around] pic.twitter.com/tq7rCltViB
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 30, 2020
The real monkeys, however? All of The Lincoln Project’s blue-check followers who bought it:
Really?? https://t.co/3WjPHYZZ5R
— Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) September 30, 2020
https://t.co/HO0loswP3X pic.twitter.com/ylYMEgUwfe
— Mark Morton (@MarkDuaneMorton) September 30, 2020
who leaks this stuff to Project Lincoln cmon https://t.co/o4oCVm8aA3
— stuart andrew thompson (@stuartathompson) September 30, 2020
— Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) September 30, 2020
https://t.co/7vnyOKxNxV pic.twitter.com/9QCEBEwC9n
— Brady Goodman (@bradygoodman) September 30, 2020
Dissent in the @GOP ranks? Someone had to leak them https://t.co/ZHZhrAiijq
— Keith Devlin (@profkeithdevlin) September 30, 2020
Whoops!
***