The Lincoln Project has been teasing their gullible lib followers that they’d air tapes this morning of President Trump’s debate prep:

Rick Wilson added to the speculation:

Our video from inside the Trump debate prep will be released soon. Please maintain your composure, because this is a blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/PzlrXVOSCM — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 30, 2020

“This is going to change everything,” they said:

This is going to change everything. https://t.co/c1QgrrBwk7 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 30, 2020

But then they started backing away from the hype:

The secret debate tapes will reveal what we all already assumed. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 30, 2020

And for good reason. Their ad, which is just a bunch of monkeys screeching, was a joke all along as everyone should have suspected:

BREAKING: Donald Trump’s secret debate tape revealed. [Speculation got a little out of hand — we were just monkeying around] pic.twitter.com/tq7rCltViB — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 30, 2020

The real monkeys, however? All of The Lincoln Project’s blue-check followers who bought it:

who leaks this stuff to Project Lincoln cmon https://t.co/o4oCVm8aA3 — stuart andrew thompson (@stuartathompson) September 30, 2020

Dissent in the @GOP ranks? Someone had to leak them https://t.co/ZHZhrAiijq — Keith Devlin (@profkeithdevlin) September 30, 2020

Whoops!

