https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/30/msnbcs-nicolle-wallace-and-other-blue-checks-get-tricked-by-the-lincoln-projects-dumb-mokney-ad-a/

The Lincoln Project has been teasing their gullible lib followers that they’d air tapes this morning of President Trump’s debate prep:

Rick Wilson added to the speculation:

“This is going to change everything,” they said:

But then they started backing away from the hype:

And for good reason. Their ad, which is just a bunch of monkeys screeching, was a joke all along as everyone should have suspected:

The real monkeys, however? All of The Lincoln Project’s blue-check followers who bought it:

Whoops!

***

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo in the headline.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...