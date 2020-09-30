https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/muslims-go-wild-praise-joe-biden-says-inshallah-last-nights-debate-video/

Muslims went wild and praised Joe Biden for using the Arabic word “inshallah” during last night’s debate while they were discussing President Trump’s tax returns.

“Inshallah” translates to “God willing.”

WATCH:

TRENDING: They Know Who Won: Thoroughly Defeated Democrats Urge Joe Biden to Cancel Future Debates

It sounded like Biden may have said “in July” but his campaign told NPR he said “inshallah.”

Biden’s campaign confirmed he indeed said “inshallah” last night.

Pandering much?

The Muslims loved it and praised Biden.

Other Muslims were offended.

Recall, Biden pandered to the Muslim community over the summer and said more Islam needs to be taught in schools.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...