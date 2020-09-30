https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/muslims-go-wild-praise-joe-biden-says-inshallah-last-nights-debate-video/

Muslims went wild and praised Joe Biden for using the Arabic word “inshallah” during last night’s debate while they were discussing President Trump’s tax returns.

“Inshallah” translates to “God willing.”

WATCH:

Here it is: Joe Biden saying inshallah #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/wLptvwOe9C — Danny Hajjar داني حجار 🇱🇧 (@DanielGHajjar) September 30, 2020

It sounded like Biden may have said “in July” but his campaign told NPR he said “inshallah.”

Biden’s campaign confirmed he indeed said “inshallah” last night.

Pandering much?

Okay, for those of you wondering – did Joe Biden really drop an “inshallah” with the appropriate sarcastic usage? Yes, he did. I confirmed with his campaign – that is indeed what the man said. https://t.co/MqseBsl2Ck — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) September 30, 2020

The Muslims loved it and praised Biden.

a historic moment in America — inshallah in a presidential debate — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden: “inshallah” habibis, it’s happening… — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 30, 2020

Other Muslims were offended.

Biden’s use of inshallah was kinda colonial and derogatory if you ask me. — Tamer El-Ghobashy (@TamerELG) September 30, 2020

Recall, Biden pandered to the Muslim community over the summer and said more Islam needs to be taught in schools.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

