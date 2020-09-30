https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/watch-live-president-trumps-make-america-great-rally-duluth-minnesota/

President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rally in Duluth, Minnesota is set to begin Wednesday evening at 8 PM Central/9 PM Eastern.

A massive crowd of supporters lined up hours ahead of President Trump’s arrival to Duluth International Airport.

Make logging great again!

Minnesota is in play for President Trump!

A Republican presidential candidate has not won Minnesota since 1972, but President Trump is confident he can win the state’s 10 electoral votes.

Air Force One landed right on time at 8PM local time and the crowd went wild!

95,000 were watching before Trump landed.

Joe Biden had a few dozen today at his train stops.

Over 100,000 supporters are watching the RSBN feed!

Watch live here via our friends at RSBN:

[embedded content]

