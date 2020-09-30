https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/name-a-single-police-group-that-supports-you-silence/

To have won the debate is to have successfully appealed to undecideds. President Trump’s debate advisors ought to have cautioned him to confine his remarks to the time frames allotted, not talk over Mr. Biden, and give specific, quick refutations to Biden’s wrong claims before making his points. Mr. Trump generally did not do that, and was thereby roundly condemned by undecided likely voters in Frank Luntz’ focus group as being off-putting and worse. Luntz leans Republican, is widely hired, considered very accurate, and is rated one of the top 4 in the business. The debate was not about convincing Mr. Trump’s base, but about winning the majority of the 3% of likely voters who are undecided. The debate, IF the Luntz focus group is representative of undecided likely voters, was a seriously missed opportunity for the Trump team.

An unfortunate error was made by Mr. Trump when he claimed support of the Portland sheriff, who states he does not endorse President Trump. It was very helpful when Mr. Biden did not state any such police support, however, Trump’s false claim will likely be focused on in MSM misreporting..

