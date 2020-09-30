https://babylonbee.com/news/nation-repents-and-asks-for-gods-mercy-after-watching-the-presidential-debate/

U.S.— Following Tuesday night’s presidential debate, the entire nation has humbled themselves before the Lord and asked for His mercy.

“After seeing that train wreck of a debate, I immediately fell down on my knees and asked God to forgive us all!” said concerned patriot Anthony Harb.

Knowing that the nation’s destiny lies with one of these two men, many become fearful of God’s imminent wrath and judgment against America. “If this is the best we have to offer, then we are all doomed!”

Many people tore their clothes in response to the disastrous debate. “We’re ruined. God will surely judge us and destroy us all after that!”

Across the nation, the people wept and begged for mercy from the Lord. “Please don’t wipe us out!” they cried. “We turn from our sin and ask that you deliver us from this!”

At publishing time, many Americans were taking no chances and were seen wearing sackcloth and ashes to express their despair.

