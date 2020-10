https://notthebee.com/article/nba-player-hassan-whiteside-says-f-america-im-moving-to-hawaii

This was during the debate last night:

What can you even say?

I mean what can you even say?

😂🤣😭

To prove that he wasn’t joking, he then deleted the tweet and claimed it was fake saying “It’s not even 9:36 where I’m at” which means that even though he’s a pro basketball player who constantly travels the country he also has no idea about time zones lolll

Share this: Twitter

Facebook