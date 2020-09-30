https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/christopher-ruddy-greg-kelly-sean-spicer-chris-salcedo/2020/09/30/id/989657

Newsmax TV is continuing to see its ratings soar, with close to 10 million cable viewers tuning in to the channel in August, according to Comscore data.

The new network’s total household reach jumped to 9.6 million, up from 2.9 million in August 2019 — a 231% increase.

In a short time, viewer interest has pushed Newsmax past well-known TV brands like Bloomberg, RFD-TV, GAC, and Discovery Life as it positions itself to surpass networks such as Fox Business Network, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

For example, August Comscore data reveals that Newsmax TV delivered almost 70% of the household reach of Fox Business Network.

“Viewers are clearly voting for Newsmax TV with their remotes,” Newsmax Media, Inc. CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

Ruddy noted that viewership has increased steadily all year, and he credited viewer interest in Newsmax’s election coverage coupled with its fast-growing new shows like “Greg Kelly Reports,” Sean Spicer’s “Spicer & Co.,” and The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“The growth is even more remarkable when one considers we just launched our first prime-time show in July,” Ruddy said, noting that “Stinchfield,” with veteran television broadcaster Grant Stinchfield, will anchor the network’s prime-time program starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Newsmax TV has live or original news shows airing from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET every weekday, and has launched significant daytime coverage on weekends. The network is planning a daily morning show to launch in the next 60 days, with more prime-time show launches expected soon.

Weekend nights are populated with a slate of Newsmax shows with the comedic Rob Carson’s “What in the World,” “Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear,” “Michelle Malkin Sovereign Nation,” and social media star Benny Johnson’s “The Benny Report.”

August Total HH Reach (Comscore)

Network August HH Reach Fox Business Network 13,862,621 Destination America 11,967,819 American Heroes Channel 11,569,654 Newsmax TV 9,583,055 NFL Network 9,316,792 Great American Country 8,906,878 AXS-TV 6,047,467 Discovery Life 5,951,077 Bloomberg 5,630,156 RFD-TV 4,616,112

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

