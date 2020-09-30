https://babylonbee.com/news/for-good-of-nation-next-presidential-debate-to-be-held-on-rocket-that-is-then-launched-into-the-sun/

U.S.—For the common good of Americans, the next presidential debate will be held aboard a rocket. That rocket will then take off. Then, it will smash into the sun after the two passengers debate for the few months it takes to get there.

Their debate will be broadcast live. It is expected to draw millions of viewers, who will be comforted by the idea that the two candidates will

“It’s for the good of the nation,” said one election official. “This will be the most exciting debate yet. Every time these two old men yell at each other or debate the moderator, you can take comfort in the fact that in just a few short months, their faces will melt off as they collide with the surface of the sun, which is approximately 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit.”

“Ah, sweet bliss!”

Also, while the Libertarian Party is typically excluded from the debates, they were invited to send their candidate this time around, increasing Americans’ optimism for the future even further.

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.

Previous Article Chris Wallace Excuses Himself In Middle Of Debate To Jump Into Volcano Next Article Americans Come Out Of Debate Excited By Their Two Great Choices

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

