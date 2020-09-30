https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/30/nfl-postpones-steelers-vs-titans-after-additional-player-tests-positive-for-covid-19/

Just to follow up on our story from yesterday, the NFL has officially postponed the Steelers vs. Titans game on Sunday after an additional Titans player tested positive for Covid-19:

Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans is being postponed per multiple sources. They are considering all options to reschedule, Monday night as one of them. This will all be based on test results. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 30, 2020

The good news is that all of the players on the Vikings — the Titan’s opponent last week — have all tested negative:

One more #Titans player learned early this morning he tested positive in Tuesday’s round of COVID-19 testing, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. All of Tuesday’s other tests in Tennessee — and all tests for the #Vikings — came back negative this morning. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2020

5 non-players in the Titans organization tested positive as well, some of them identified as coaches:

Some more on Titans’ situation … • All 5 non-players to test positive were football staff, and part of the Minnesota traveling party. • At least some (not sure if all) of the 5 positives were coaches. • Those in the building this AM were told to go home around 5:15 a.m. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 29, 2020

The Steelers game could happen on Monday or Tuesday, depending on test results later this week:

BREAKING: NFL says Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game being postponed, moved to Monday or Tuesday amid Titans’ coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/TwtDK99knF — The Associated Press (@AP) September 30, 2020

The Titans facility is closed and players are being told to stay active at home:

Byard says he’s not concerned with conditioning, mentions again how he and others are staying active at home ahead of their game vs #Steelers #Titans — Flagship of the Titans & Vols (@1045TheZone) September 30, 2020

One potential conflict if the game is held on Tuesday is the Nashville MLS franchise has a game scheduled:

