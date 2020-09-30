https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/30/nfl-postpones-steelers-vs-titans-after-additional-player-tests-positive-for-covid-19/

Just to follow up on our story from yesterday, the NFL has officially postponed the Steelers vs. Titans game on Sunday after an additional Titans player tested positive for Covid-19:

The good news is that all of the players on the Vikings — the Titan’s opponent last week — have all tested negative:

5 non-players in the Titans organization tested positive as well, some of them identified as coaches:

The Steelers game could happen on Monday or Tuesday, depending on test results later this week:

The Titans facility is closed and players are being told to stay active at home:

One potential conflict if the game is held on Tuesday is the Nashville MLS franchise has a game scheduled:

We’ll keep you posted.

