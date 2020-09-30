https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/30/nfl-postpones-titans-steelers-after-covid-strikes-titans/
RUSH: The National Football League has postponed the Steelers and Tennessee Titans game Sunday ’cause a bunch of Titans players have come down with COVID-19. I think it’s four players now and some front office people. The statement from the NFL is, “The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.
“Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible.” So it just postponed from Sunday. They look they’re wanting to play it on Monday or Tuesday. But they gotta wait see if anybody comes down day care I think they ought to play the game. Hey, the Titans knew the rules like everybody else.
They expanded practice squads to 16 players. Fill your roster. If you got four players with COVID that can’t play, go replace ’em from your practice squad. Play the game. “Oh, we can’t do that. That wouldn’t be fair. ” Why wouldn’t it be fair? The Steelers don’t have COVID. They’ve been behaving according to the rules and what have you.
“The rules.”
Here we are again.