Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden made a sweeping vow that no new coal or oil-fired plants will be built in America under his administration.

Biden argued during Tuesday’s presidential debate that he was in charge of bringing the cost of renewable energy in line with the costs for coal, gas, and oil under the Recovery Act.

“Nobody’s going to build another coal-fired plant in America,” he then declared.

“No one’s going to build another oil-fired plant in America,” Biden added. “They’re going to move to renewable energy.”

The former Vice President continued to lay out his vision for the environment should he win the presidency.

Hey Coal Country, how do you feel about @JoeBiden declaring there will be no new coal or oil-fired plants in America under his administration? pic.twitter.com/1FNPtwGRq6 — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) September 30, 2020

Biden Has Consistently Opposed Coal Plants

Joe Biden’s record has consistently been in opposition to coal plants, oil drilling, and fracking, in an attempt to appease radical environmentalists in his party.

He has proposed eliminating oil, gas, and coal from the U.S. power grid by 2035, a move the President argues will have devastating consequences for America’s workers and families across the country.

Joe Biden wants to get rid of American energy production and take millions of cars off the road. He says he will sacrifice blue-collar jobs, ban drilling on federal land, ban offshore drilling, ban fracking, and ban coal plants – all in pursuit of the socialist #GreenNewDeal. pic.twitter.com/Lps6vrvLVZ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 16, 2020

Biden has told activists on several occasions that he would “love to make sure we can’t use any oil or gas, period” and that he would “end” and “get rid of” fossil fuels.

Joe Biden claimed he “never told” far-left activists he will get rid of fracking. That’s a lie. Roll the tape! pic.twitter.com/BAny9SvsDh — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 8, 2020

He has even admitted he would willingly “sacrifice” hundreds of thousands of fossil fuel jobs to pursue his green agenda.

Joe Biden admits his Green New Deal agenda to shut down the U.S. energy industry will “sacrifice” jobs. Now he’s trying to use the coronavirus to ram it down our throats. Biden couldn’t lead the U.S. economy out of a paper bag, let alone the coronavirus crisis. pic.twitter.com/cGL9wc3eM7 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 7, 2020

Biden’s Flip-Flop on Fracking, Green New Deal

Biden’s opposition to fracking and support of the coal industry-killing Green New Deal could cause him problems in swing states like Ohio and Pennsylvania that rely on such industries.

Perhaps that’s why he’s been flip-flopping of late.

When called out on his plan to ban fracking in August, Biden countered that “I am not banning fracking no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.”

His history of comments suggests it’s not Trump who is avoiding the truth …

SUPERCUT: Joe Biden promises to ban fracking if he’s President.pic.twitter.com/iWcsU2Yam8 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 30, 2020

In last night’s debate, Biden was all over the map in regards to the Green New Deal.

“The Green New Deal is not my plan,” Biden claimed after the President stated the price tag for it would be in the trillions.

He would later suggest support by saying “the Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward.”

In yet another reversal, Biden claimed, “I don’t support the Green New Deal.”

Does Joe Biden know what he’s talking about? Joe Biden: “The Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward…” *seconds later* Chris Wallace: “Do you support the Green New Deal?” Joe Biden: “No, I don’t support the Green New Deal.” pic.twitter.com/ampOmwPGTo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2020

He might be trying to run away from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s radical policies, but his own campaign website says he supports the radical Green New Deal.

