As Twitchy mentioned, every mainstream media outlet seems to be running with the headline, “Trump refuses to condemn white supremacy at debate,” even though he did. He also brought up critical race theory, which he described as racist, and as Twitchy reported Tuesday night, moderator/debater Chris Wallace suddenly rebranded critical race theory as “racial sensitivity training” and asked what’s so racist about it.

Thanks in large part to the work of Christopher Rufo, we’ve written quite a few posts at Twitchy about government workshops and training seminars based on critical race theory, meant to take white male employees and teach them over three days how to “deconstruct white male culture.” President Trump is busy rooting out these sorts of taxpayer-funded workshops, and more power to him.

NPR, which recently ran a glowing interview with the author of “In Defense of Looting,” who said that looting “provides people with an imaginative sense of freedom and pleasure and helps them imagine a world that could be,” erroneously reports that President Trump said he’d banned racial sensitivity training and claim that “experts decried the move.”

President Trump said he banned racial sensitivity training for federal workers and contractors earlier this month “because it’s racist.” It’s not racist. Experts decried the move, saying Trump is whitewashing racism in America’s history. #Debates2020https://t.co/dN1lzLN0kj — NPR (@NPR) September 30, 2020

Critical race theory is racist. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 30, 2020

It is racist, though. — Friend of the Talking Bird (@DrugGovoruna) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace said he banned ‘racial sensitivity training’.

President Trump banned forced ‘critical race theory’ indoctrination for government employees.

These are not the same thing. — Time Squanderer (@timesquanderer) September 30, 2020

This is correct. Critical Race Theory is an academic’s way of rationalizing racism. — Latin X (@RealLatinX) September 30, 2020

Critical race theory is boldly, unapologetically racist. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 30, 2020

Totally agree but those unaware of CRT think it’s just semantics when we say critical race theory is not racial sensitivity training. Seems pedantic but I really think we need to write “Critical Race Theory” with the quotes every time we use the phrase. — Alan Curtis (@Alan__Curtis) September 30, 2020

If CRT is not racist, then it is the last remaining thing in the known universe that has not been deemed racist by critical race theory activists. — Yod 🧢 (@BobbyTilton) September 30, 2020

That is exactly how it works — Daniel Estrella (@DanielJEstrella) September 30, 2020

Congratulations good sir. This is the best tweet I’ve seen this week. — A.H. (@cremaster16) September 30, 2020

It depends upon who is leading the training. Critical Race Theory is absolutely racist. — Meadow Lark (@MeadowLark15) September 30, 2020

“Experts“ These ‘experts’ are, in order:

– a federal government diversity trainer

– I made this list while reading the article expecting more but literally just that one person with a clear financial interest — Rational Thinker 69 (@Rationalist69) September 30, 2020

“Experts say” and then they quote one person (!) who isn’t an expert. Editorial team, get on this. — Ben Greenfield (@benzgreenfield) September 30, 2020

NPR you’ve gone over the edge. Part of problem is that the humanities departments for the last fifty years are totally bogus and so are the “experts” who tell you otherwise. It’s rotten with pseudoscience and postmodernism. — Potiphar C (@PotipharJo) September 30, 2020

It absolutely IS racist training. It’s damaging, it twists history, it teaches that everyone who doesn’t agree with their crazy revisionist view of the world is racist. There is NO evidence of any benefit to this training. None whatsoever. — Katherine Brodie (@KatherineBrodi1) September 30, 2020

It’s not “racial sensitivity training”. It’s a re-education into a racist, nihilistic ideology. “Experts” are the priests of this new religion, and their opinions should be taken as such. — Travis Wester (@westerspace) September 30, 2020

CRT organizes people by race. It assumes black people are late to meetings and have no work ethic. It insists that good work ethic is a white construct and that white people are inherently racist without exception. CRT is racist 100%. — Mostly Despocito James (@more_than_james) September 30, 2020

When “whiteness” is used as a synonym for “evil,” that seems racist When the Smithsonian defines “punctuality and hard work” as features of whiteness, that seems racist in the other direction CRT is hopelessly racist! — Sutro’s Revenge 🌁 (@sutros_revenge) September 30, 2020

He banned it because it was taxpayer-funded racism. — Joe Garza (@JoeGarzaCreates) September 30, 2020

“experts” in CRT? Yeah, let’s never listen to them again, thanks. — Tegnell Stan (@HotZone_Chiller) September 30, 2020

It’s not only racist its a total sham — Cedar Posts 🇺🇸 (@CedarPosts) September 30, 2020

Critical race theory isn’t racial sensitivity training. It’s indoctrination into a totalizing racial mindset. — Rational Policy (@ratlpolicy) September 30, 2020

Sell that BS to someone who hasn’t been forced to sit through that kind of “training” – someone who doesn’t know any better. Experts are worth exactly as much as their expertise can do. Same as journalists. — Jefferson the hick (@Jefferson_Hick) September 30, 2020

This is inaccurate reporting. It’s called Critical Race Theory, and it is fundamentally racist. — Elsa (@SoWhatElsa) September 30, 2020

Up next: defund NPR. — Doc Kennedy 🙏🇺🇸 (@DocKennedyLive) September 30, 2020

So one “expert” said it’s not racist and that becomes a straight news headline and the official position of NPR.

Dave Rubin informs us that Politico has also swapped out critical race theory (Trump’s words) for racial sensitivity training (Wallace’s words):

Politico is 💩. Critical Race Theory isn’t about racial sensitivity training, it’s about injecting racism into every host it infects. Also they clearly bought their 4.2 mil followers. I could tweet a picture of a Clyde, a pomegranate and a flip flop and do better than their avg. pic.twitter.com/3x9CvDUtkz — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 30, 2020

