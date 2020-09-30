https://nypost.com/2020/09/30/mom-killed-by-stray-bullet-while-inside-her-bedroom-in-queens-report/

A Queens mom was struck and killed by a stray bullet that came through her bedroom window early Wednesday morning, police said.

Bertha Arriaga, 43, was in her room in the family’s Flushing apartment on 34th Avenue when she was blasted in the head around 12:45 a.m, according to cops.

Arriaga’s 14-year-old son heard what happened and rushed in to the room to find his mother with a bullet hole in her head, the report said. Her husband was also home at the time but wasn’t in the same room.

Police responded to a 911 call to the home and pronounced Arriaga dead at the scene.

Officials said other 911 calls came in around the same time reporting shots fired, and that it appears Arriaga was hit with a stray bullet.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

