https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19-pandemic-drones-disinfectant/2020/09/30/id/989673

A drone spraying disinfectant mist sanitized the 48,000-square-foot student union at Rose State College in Oklahoma. It is a technique that is being used worldwide to disinfect large public places to wipe out SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The college worked with Total Defense Resource Strategies to use the drone to disperse a COVID-19 purifier in the newly built facility during a demonstration on Monday.

“What we saw today was an innovative technology, where we use a drone with a canister attached to it to spray a large area, to disinfect it from the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Toney Stricklin, president and CEO of TDRS, according to The Oklahoman. “The speed of this is actually such that we can spray 3,500 square feet in as little as 3 to 4 minutes.”

As stadiums are looking for ways to ensure safety during the fall sports season, some Texas facilities are also looking at the use of drones to disinfect areas such as the Cotton Bowl and Fair Park, according to Fox News. Drones with spraying capabilities are typically used for agricultural purposes, but the COVID-19 pandemic has created a new avenue for the technology.

