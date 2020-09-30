https://dailypatriotreport.com/once-again-fake-news-biden-repeats-very-fine-people-hoax/

Once again, former Vice President Joe Biden either has no clue what he is talking about, or he does and just doesn’t care that he’s repeating lies and fake news.

During the presidential debate on Tuesday night, Biden repeated the hoax that President Donald Trump called neo-Nazis in Charlottesville “very fine people.”

That is not at all what happened.

Biden has repeated this hoax since the beginning of his campaign. Wallace knows better.

Breitbart fact check:

President Trump repeatedly condemned the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in August 2017 — “totally.”

Moreover, the neo-Nazis were not the only violent group in Charlottesville. The “clash” was not with those “standing against” hate peacefully, but with violent, black-clad Antifa extremists.

As to “very fine people,” Trump had been referring to peaceful protests both for and against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

He completely condemned the extremists — as the timeline and transcriptconfirm:

Aug. 12, 2017: Trump condemned “violence “on many sides” in Charlottesville, after neo-Nazi and Antifa clashes Aug. 14, 2017: Trump condemned “neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups” in White House statement



Aug. 15, 2017: Trump condemned neo-Nazis “totally,” praised non-violent protesters “on both sides” of statue debate



Here is a partial transcript:

When does the lying stop?? The left runs their campaigns on chaos and fake news, and just hope that people never figure out the truth. Once the truth does come out, they’re already on to the next lie.

