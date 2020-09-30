https://thehill.com/homenews/house/519033-one-more-serious-try-on-covid-relief-yields-progress-but-no-deal

The lead negotiators haggling for another round of emergency coronavirus relief met in person Wednesday for the first time in weeks, with both sides citing headway in the search for an elusive compromise — but no deal to report.

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiGOP seeks to redirect criticism over Trump tax returns House rebuffs GOP lawmaker’s effort to remove references to Democrats in Capitol Grassley says disclosing Trump’s tax records without authorization could violate law MORE (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinTreasury offers coronavirus relief loans to seven major US airlines House GOP leaders rally opposition to Democrats’ scaled-down COVID bill On The Money: Biden releases 2019 tax returns hours before first debate | COVID relief talks hit do-or-die moment | Disney to layoff 28K workers MORE huddled for roughly 90 minutes in the Speaker’s office in the Capitol, emerging with hopes that an evasive bipartisan agreement is within their grasp.

“We’re gonna go back and do a little more work again,” Mnuchin said. “I think we’ve made a lot of progress in a lot of areas.”

Pelosi offered a similar assessment, pointing to unspecified issues where the sides “are seeking further clarification.”

“Our conversation will continue,” she said in a statement.

Before the meeting, Mnuchin told CNBC, “We’re going to give it one more serious try to get this done, and I think we’re hopeful that we can get something done.”

The surprise meeting marked the first time the pair had met face-to-face since Aug. 7, when the talks over another massive round of coronavirus aid hit a brick wall over differences in both the size of the package and specific spending goals within it.

Democrats had offered a $2.2 trillion proposal, while Republicans countered with roughly $1.1 trillion. When neither side budged, the negotiations dissolved and remained stalled for almost two months.

The resumption of talks comes as both parties are facing increasing pressure to set aside their differences and secure an agreement to help struggling families, industries and small businesses left devastated by the global pandemic.

The United States passed a grim milestone last week when the number of domestic coronavirus deaths topped 200,000. Millions of workers remain unemployed, thousands of businesses are at risk of shuttering and countless schools are struggling to reopen safely this fall.

Adding to the urgency are the Nov. 3 elections. Moderate Democrats, in particular, have been loath to leave Washington and face constituents without another vote on emergency stimulus to tote with them. Pelosi, initially reluctant, finally relented last week, scheduling a vote on a $2.2 trillion aid package that’s scheduled to hit the floor Thursday.

The package features almost $500 billion for state and local governments; a renewal of $600 weekly payments for unemployment benefits; another round of $1,200 checks for individuals; $75 billion for coronavirus testing; and billions of dollars more for schools, the Postal Service, food stamps, rental assistance and election security. It also contains emergency bailout funds for two industries hit hardest by the pandemic: airlines and restaurants.

Republicans have rejected the Democratic package outright, saying it’s too generous and includes provisions unrelated to the pandemic at hand. The funding for state and local governments has emerged as a particularly thorny issue, with President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE and other GOP leaders accusing Democratic-led states of seeking a bailout for poor budget decisions made before the coronavirus crisis. Another major sticking point is liability protections for businesses, schools and other entities that are not part of the Democratic measure.

Top Democrats emphasized that Thursday’s vote on the $2.2 trillion package will not put an end to the bipartisan talks. In the meantime, however, Democratic leaders have given assurances to moderates that they won’t be going back to their districts to campaign having done nothing new to address the crisis.

“Many of us hope tonight’s vote is just the appetizer as we await a bipartisan main course tomorrow or Friday,” said freshman Rep. Dean Phillips Dean PhillipsCentrist Democrats got their COVID bill, now they want a vote Vulnerable Democrats tell Pelosi COVID-19 compromise ‘essential’ Shakespeare Theatre Company goes virtual for ‘Will on the Hill…or Won’t They?’ MORE (D-Minn.), a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus who said he’s more optimistic about a COVID-19 deal than he’s been in recent months.

The White House, meanwhile, has its own reasons for seeking an eleventh-hour deal before the elections. Trump is lagging in the polls and scrambling to shift the national focus away from his Tuesday debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE — a performance that’s been widely panned by even some of the president’s most loyal allies.

But Democrats pointed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellIn rare move, Schumer forces vote to consider health care bill amid Supreme Court tensions COVID-19 talks hit crucial stretch Supreme Court nominee gives no clues in GOP meeting MORE (R-Ky.) as the wild card in any potential deal. After huddling with Pelosi, Mnuchin walked across the Capitol to update the GOP leader on the negotiations. Speaking to reporters, McConnell poured cold water on the idea of a COVID-19 package passing Congress before the election, citing what he characterized as significant differences between House Democrats and Senate Republicans.

“We would like to see another rescue package,” McConnell said, but dismissed Pelosi’s latest proposal as “another massive measure that includes such things as health care for illegal immigrants, tax cuts for rich people in New York and California and other things that are totally unrelated to the coronavirus.

“So I think it’s safe to say we’re far apart. I think Secretary Mnuchin and the Speaker are continuing to speak but we’re very, very far apart,” the Republican leader said.

Still, many in the Capitol saw Wednesday’s lengthy in-person meeting between the top two negotiators as a sign that they were on the cusp of a major breakthrough.

“Oh yeah, I think we’re gonna get a deal,” Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersPowell, Mnuchin stress limits of current emergency lending programs Pelosi: House will stay in session until agreement is reached on coronavirus relief Omar invokes father’s death from coronavirus in reaction to Woodward book MORE (D-Calif.), a close Pelosi ally, said while leaving the Speaker’s office.

Democratic lawmakers described phone calls they’ve been receiving from constituents, some of them in tears, describing how they can’t buy food, pay their rent or mortgage, or keep their businesses open.

“All these things we’ve been talking about are just becoming clearer every single day — more deaths, more layoffs, more people homeless,” Progressive Caucus Co-Chair Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalHillicon Valley: Subpoenas for Facebook, Google and Twitter on the cards | Wray rebuffs mail-in voting conspiracies | Reps. raise mass surveillance concerns Bipartisan representatives demand answers on expired surveillance programs DHS opens probe into allegations at Georgia ICE facility MORE (D-Wash.) told The Hill. “The question is ultimately going to become: Do Republicans understand what is happening to people across this country?”

Alexander Bolton contributed.

