https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/operation-sanctuary-to-begin-in-california/
About The Author
Related Posts
MINNEAPOLIS GONE WILD — Looting of Target, Nordstrom, Foot Locker after ‘false rumor’ of police shooting…
August 26, 2020
Snowflakes in London…
August 25, 2020
Oregon Covid fund violates the Constitution…
September 4, 2020
White lib freak calls black officer ‘uncle tom’ to his face…
August 28, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy