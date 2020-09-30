https://www.dailywire.com/news/overwhelming-majority-of-spanish-speaking-americans-say-trump-won-debate-social-media-poll

A stunning 66% of Spanish-speaking Americans said President Donald Trump won the first 2020 presidential debate between POTUS and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a Telemundo poll revealed Tuesday night. By comparison, only 34% of poll participants thought the former vice president bested Trump.

Immediately following the debate, Telemundo announced the results of the social media poll on-air.

In a statement to Newsweek, Telemundo emphasized that the poll was not a “scientific survey,” but a sampling from their followers online in an effort to gage immediate reaction.

“Like other news organizations, Noticias Telemundo conducted a Twitter opinion poll last night to capture instant online reaction to the first presidential debate,” a Telemundo spokesperson said. “When the final results were announced on air, Noticias Telemundo prefaced the results by explaining the numbers did not reflect a scientific survey, but instead a real-time online poll among Twitter users.”

Telemundo viewers say President Trump OVERWHELMINGLY won tonight’s Debate. #LatinosForTrump 66% say Trump won

Outside of social media polling, and voices of pundits, it’s not yet entirely known how Trump and Biden fared with the American people.

Post-debate, CNN’s Dana Bash called the showing a “s*** show” from both sides, with host Jake Tapper pummeling Trump.

“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck,” Tapper said. “That was the worst debate I have ever seen. In fact, it wasn’t even a debate; it was a disgrace. And it’s primarily because of President Donald Trump, who spent the entire time interrupting, not abiding by the rules he agreed to, lying, maliciously attacking the son of the vice president.”

“When asked to condemn white supremacists, he brought up the name of a neo-fascist, far-right group and said, ‘stand back and stand by.’… I can tell you one thing for sure, the American people lost tonight. That is for sure,” the CNN host continued.

“That was a s*** show,” Bash stated bluntly, adding, “I couldn’t agree with you more, Jake.”

Bash argued that the debate was a disaster from both sides, noting Republicans and Democrats apparently reaching out to her. Additionally, Bash went on to smack Trump for hitting a “new low” when he was seemingly callous about Biden’s late son, Beau Biden—though Trump hit at the other son, Hunter Biden, not Beau.

CNN’s Abby Phillip said the debate was “a complete disaster” from the start, accusing Trump of starting at a level “12” and being very “agitated,” which “set the tone” for the debate.

According to The New York Times, Republican strategist Russ Schriefer commented on the debate, “Seriously — if there weren’t any more debates, would that be a problem? Anyone served by this mess?”

Former South Bend mayor and one-time Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg reacted, “America was the world’s leading democracy. Then this happened. Now what?”

There was also overwhelming criticism of Fox News’ Chris Wallace, the moderator of the debate, from both sides of the aisle.

