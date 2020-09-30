https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/brad-parscale-stepping-away-trump-campaign-following-involuntary-psych?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Top Trump campaign official Brad Parscale is taking a leave of absence after being involuntary detained Sunday by police who responded to a 911 call from his wife about her husband possibly harming himself.

“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” Parscale said Wednesday, according to Politico.

Parscale was the Trump campaign manager until demoted in June. He remained on the campaign, overseeing digital efforts, a role more similar to what did in the 2016 campaign.

“We extend our thanks for everyone’s thoughts and support during this difficult time for our family and we eagerly await all of the facts emerging,” Parscale and his wife, Candice, said in the joint statement. Candice Parscale called 911, saying she feared that her husband could or had harmed himself.

Parscale’s wife originally told local authorities that her husband hit her, but she has now recanted.

“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she said.

She also said that she fled the couple’s Fort Lauderdale home after her husband cocked a handgun and began “ranting and raving.”

She told police that she heard a loud noise that she thought might have been her husband shooting himself. She told authorities that her husband, 44, had been making suicidal comments and was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Parscale was eventually apprehended by police in his driveway and detained under the Baker Act, which allows individuals to be held against their will if they are determined to be a threat to themselves or others.

“We hope only for the best for Brad and his family,” said Tim Murtaugh, a senior spokesperson for the campaign.

