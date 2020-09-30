https://www.theblaze.com/news/alleged-pedophile-hid-teens-closet

Authorities arrested an adult male suspect after a 15-year-old child’s parents discovered he’d reportedly been hiding in their teen daughter’s closet for at least a month.

The suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Rossmoine, reportedly traveled from his home in Louisiana to the teen’s Florida home for sex after the two met through a virtual reality social platform.

What are the details?

According to Newsweek, the unnamed teen’s parents said they were prompted to search their daughter’s living space after “hearing noises coming from the bedroom.”

When the teen’s parents searched the room, they reportedly found Rossmoine cowering in the closet.

The unnamed family called authorities, who arrived on the scene to discover Rossmoine in the girl’s bedroom.

Detective Tom Cameron of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said that Rossmoine and the teen figured he would remain unknown if he simply hid in the teen’s room.

“He and the young lady came up with the idea that he could just stay in her room if he hid the closet whenever the parents came in,” Cameron said. “They kept the bedroom door closed and locked and whenever someone came to the door it gave them an opportunity to run and hide in the closet and open up the door to where maybe she was changing or something.”

WSVN-TV reported that investigators said Rossmoine admitted to engaging in “numerous sexual encounters,” which reportedly took place in his van parked near the family’s home.

Newsweek reported that the teen first met Rossmoine online two years ago when she was 13. At the time, the unnamed girl reportedly told Rossmoine that she was 18. When the two finally met, however, she confessed her real age, which apparently did not deter the suspect from engaging in a sexual relationship with her.

Authorities arrested Rossmoine on Sunday and charged him with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. He also faces a charge of obscene communication and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child.

Rossmoine is being held on a $25,000 bond at the time of this reporting.

