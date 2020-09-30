https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/portland-area-leaders-blame-trump-strawmen-white-supremacists-nightly-riots-refuse-condemn-far-left-rioters/

Whether they have their head in the sand and are oblivious to reality, or whether they are intentionally deceiving the public to score cheap political points, elected leaders from the Portland area respond to last night’s Presidential debate by blaming Trump and pretend “white supremacists” for the perpetual riots and destruction, while saying nothing of the far left antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists who are doing the actual rioting and committing other violent acts on a nightly basis.

Trump cited Portland numerous times throughout the debate, holding the once-beautiful city as an example of extreme left policies that have led to the city’s swift and steep downfall.

But the elected leaders can’t bear to blame themselves, their policies, or their antifa friends for the chaos, so they have to find some way to blame Trump.

Senator Jeff Merkley responded with these posts:

TRENDING: OUTRAGEOUS! Chris Wallace Calls Out Trump to Tell His Supporters to Not Riot!! WTH? After BLM-Antifa Rip Apart the Country! (VIDEO)

Portland has seen the chaos and violence that the Proud Boys bring with them. They appreciate that Trump is in their… Posted by Senator Jeff Merkley on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Governor Kate Brown continues the rhetoric:

Let’s be clear: The Proud Boys are white supremacists.Racism and hate are not forms of patriotism.The power is yours. Vote. Posted by Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Vichy “mayor” Ted Wheeler further attempted to appease the crazed leftist mobs, who have routinely targeted him at his home:

The President’s behavior and comments last night are a stark reminder that our community must stand together against racism and hate. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 30, 2020

In the same way we fight a virus, our community can and will come together to prevent, treat and inoculate ourselves from the hate and intimidation being spread by Donald Trump. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 30, 2020

I want to make it clear to the President and to our community: violence and hate have no place in Portland. Those engaged in violence and hate are working in opposition to racial justice. They are creating the conditions that allow white supremacy and intimidation to thrive. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 30, 2020

Congressman Earl Blumenauer chimed in with:

In Portland, we’ve seen firsthand how the so called “proud boys” try to sow racism, hate, and violence. For Trump to ask… Posted by Earl Blumenauer on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The people of Portland have made clear: We want nothing to do with Trump’s hate and violence.He should spend less time… Posted by Earl Blumenauer on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Here’s what the antifa-sympathizing “district attorney” Mike Schmidt has to say:

After watching this presidential debate, it’s as clear as ever: We must elect Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States. If this president won’t condemn racism, we can’t trust him to keep our communities safe. #DebateTuesday — Mike Schmidt (@DAMikeSchmidt) September 30, 2020

While at the same time, Schmidt is publicly defending his policy of not prosecuting actual violent leftists who have been terrorizing the city since late May.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt defended his controversial decision to not prosecute certain protesters and stood by his decision to publicly announce the new policy in his office. Posted by KATU News on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Multnomah County “sheriff” Mike Reese, who is best known for releasing illegal aliens before they go on murder sprees and being a lackey for Bloomberg, doesn’t dare criticize the far left terrorists either. He’s apparently fine with the nightly riots and pro-antifa policies, as he jumps through the several hoops of mental gymnastics to blame Trump for all of the chaos.

Donald Trump has made my job a hell of a lot harder since he started talking about Portland, but I never thought he’d try to turn my wife against me! #PortlandSheriff #Debates2020 #DebateNight — Mike Reese (@SheriffReese) September 30, 2020

Perhaps these brave and stunning “leaders” suffer from some form of Stockholm Syndrome or cognitive dissonance? Or maybe they are just caving in to the far left terrorists, afraid of what the violent mobs might do to them if they don’t say or do the right things to please the terrorists.

Meanwhile, in Realityland, just last night the Portland Police responded to yet another gathering of far left “protesters” who were getting ready for more rioting and violence, where they arrested three people, including two juveniles, and seized shields, helmets, gas masks, CO2 cans, and paintball guns, as well as soup cans that have been thrown at officers, from one of the rioters’ support cars, and they towed another support car that was driven by an uninsured driver that also contained several more items that are commonly used by the rioters. None of the people involved have been identified as Trump supporters, Proud Boys, or “white supremacists.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

