https://thepostmillennial.com/portland-woman-federally-indicted-for-assaulting-cop-during-failed-de-arrest

A Portland woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for assaulting an officer during an attempted “de-arrest” of a fellow comrade at a violent Black Lives Matter-Antifa riot in Portland.

24-year-old Meganne Elizabeth Englich-Mills, of Portland, is charged with one count of felony civil disorder, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, Billy J. Williams, announced Monday. The accused was formerly known as Michael Leon Englich-Mills.

A 24 y/o Portland woman is facing federal charges & is accused of jumping on the back of an Oregon state trooper who was trying to arrest someone during a violent demonstration earlier this month, @USAO_OR says. Meganne Elizabeth Englich-Mills pleaded not guilty to civil disorder — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) September 28, 2020

On Sept. 5, rioters launched multiple Molotov cocktails and commercial grade fireworks at authorities, injuring both law enforcement and community members near Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct. The riot occurred in the streets of a residential area of southeast Portland. Rioters threw rocks at responding police and created street blockades by setting fires.

According to court documents, when an Oregon state trooper attempted to take a female suspect into custody, Englich-Mills jumped on the officer’s back. With back-up, officers were able to arrest Englich-Mills. In total, 59 were arrested at the riot.

Englich-Mills was originally charged by Portland Police with interfering with a peace officer, felony riot, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. She was released quickly without bail.

She was also arrested at a riot at the beginning of mass unrest in Portland on May 30. For approximately five hours, Antifa and BLM rioters vandalized and looted businesses in downtown. Englich-Mills was arrested alongside almost 50 suspects for felony riot, felony burglary in the second degree, and theft in the first degree.

Englich-Mills made an initial appearance in federal court on Monday. She pleaded not guilty. She’s been released pending a jury trial.

The Portland Police, Oregon State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation aided the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, Peter Sax.