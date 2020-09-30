https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/positive-covid-19-test-rates-rising-u-s-midwest-states/

(YAHOO) – The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is rising in several states in the U.S. Midwest as cases and hospitalizations also surge in the region, according to a Reuters analysis.

The positivity rate has risen to 26% in South Dakota, up from 17% the previous week, according to the analysis using testing data from The COVID Tracking Project.

North Dakota is averaging 6% of tests coming back positive, and Minnesota and Montana are averaging 7%, but Montana’s positivity rate rose on Sunday to 20%, according to the analysis.

The World Health Organization considers rates above 5% concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

Several states such as New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine have positive test rates of less than 1%.

