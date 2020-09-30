https://alphanewsmn.com/trump-to-chris-wallace-i-guess-im-debating-you/

It didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to express his displeasure with debate moderator Chris Wallace Tuesday night.

“I’m the moderator of this debate, and I would like you to let me ask my question, and then you can answer,” Wallace said about 15 minutes into the debate.

“In the last three years you have never come up with a comprehensive plan to replace ObamaCare and just this last Thursday you signed a largely symbolic executive order to protect people with pre-existing conditions five days before this debate. So my question is, sir, what is the Trump health care plan?” Wallace proceeded to ask.

“First of all, I guess I’m debating you, not him,” Trump replied. “But that’s okay. I’m not surprised.”

Trump to Wallace: “First of all I guess I’m debating you not him”. pic.twitter.com/wrbOJrLXMP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020

Wallace, a Fox News anchor, faced a wave of criticism throughout the debate, including from some of his Fox News colleagues. Many believed that he was going easy on former Vice President Joe Biden and coming to Biden’s aid when faced with tough questions from the president.

“I love Chris Wallace but he should get out of the way,” said Andy McCarthy, a Fox News contributor.

I love Chris Wallace, but he should get out of the way. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 30, 2020

Biden doesn’t support the Green New Deal. Oh, Wallace got that out of him? No, Trump did. Oh, well, did Wallace clarify what’s parts of Green New Deal Biden is against? No, needed to move on … — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 30, 2020

“Why is Joe Biden allowed to interrupt? Donald Trump is not,” added “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade.

Why is @JoeBiden allowed to interrupt? @realDonaldTrump is not — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) September 30, 2020

Here’s what others thought of Wallace’s performance:

Chris Wallace calling critical race theory “racial sensitivity training” is totally ignorant of what’s being taught. It is racist and anti-American. Appalling. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 30, 2020

Just an inexcusable effort tonight from Chris Wallace. And I say that as someone who is generally a fan of his. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace is making very clear that his goal tonight is to run interference for Joe Biden. If he wants to be a deranged NeverTrumper, that’s his prerogative, but Wallace is doing everything in his power to tilt the election toward his preferred candidate. Everyone can see it. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace, over the course of the night, has moved from moderator to debater. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 30, 2020

Every time Trump is nailing Biden, Chris Wallace interrupts. “That’s the next topic!” — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 30, 2020

That was not good — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace is a disgrace. Republicans need to stop allowing the slanted media to have any role in debates in future years. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 30, 2020

Notice how Chris Wallace, the Democrats’ nurse aide, stays quiet when Biden interrupts @realdonaldtrump, but not vice versa. You just notice… — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace is bailing out Biden. — Dr Taylor Marshall 🙏🏻🔥 (@TaylorRMarshall) September 30, 2020

