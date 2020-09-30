https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-Biden-SouthCarolina-election/2020/09/30/id/989675

Likely voters in South Carolina are nearly evenly divided on who they are voting for in the upcoming presidential election, according to a new poll.

A Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday shows that President Donald Trump has a slight advantage over former Vice President Joe Biden, but his lead falls within the poll’s margin of error.

Poll results show:

48% of likely South Carolina voters say they will reelect Trump.

47% of likely South Carolina voters say they will back Biden.

50% of likely South Carolina voters say they think Trump would do a better job handling the Supreme Court, while 47% say Biden would do a better job.

49% of likely South Carolina voters say they view Biden favorably, while 46% say they view him unfavorably.

48% of likely South Carolina voters say they view the president favorably. The same amount of likely voters say they view him unfavorably.

The same poll conducted two weeks ago showed the president had a six-point lead over Biden. The last time the state went Blue was over 40 years ago, according to pollsters.

The survey also revealed a tie between Sen. Lindsey Graham and his challenger Democrat Jaime Harrison.

“There hasn’t been a Democrat elected to the Senate from South Carolina since 1998,” said Quinnipiac University pollster Tim Malloy. “Outspent and labeled by critics as an apologist for President Trump, Lindsey Graham is facing the fight of his political life.”

While Graham may be struggling to retain his position, the poll showed that 49% of likely voters want the GOP to be in control of the Senate, while 44% want the Democrats to take control.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,123 likely voters in South Carolina between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27. The poll has a 2.9 percentage point margin of error.

