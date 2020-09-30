https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rasmussen-republicans-scotus-pollster/2020/09/30/id/989694

Republicans have apparently turned on President Donald Trump and the GOP-held Senate’s attempt to move forward on a swift successor to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Democrat Joe Biden gained eight points before Tuesday night’s debate and amid the impending Supreme Court battle, getting over 50% support from likely voters in the latest Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.

Biden’s 51% is 8 points in front of Trump’s 43%, “his lowest since early August,” according to Rasmussen.

“The race had narrowed over the previous three weeks, but Biden has now cleared the 50% mark for the first time,” according to Rasmussen, a poll that has tended to be more favorable to Republicans and Trump.

Most notably, Republican support was cratering for Trump amid the effort to confirm Supreme Court Justice nominee. The poll “finds Trump with 79% support among Republicans,” according to Rasmussen, a number far lower than the previous support Trump had enjoyed in the 90s.

Also, now “Biden has 84% of the Democrat vote and has reclaimed the lead among voters not affiliated with either major party,” per Rasmussen.

The survey of 3,000 likely voters was conducted Sept. 16-17 and 20-22 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

