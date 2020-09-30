https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-collins-calls-on-fbi-director-to-resign_3520411.html

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) on Wednesday called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign.

In a letter to Wray, Collins accused him of being “unwilling or unable to bring accountability to the upper echelon of the FBI.”

“I am sure you are aware of the recent revelation that the FBI had knowledge that the Russian collusion hoax was a creation of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign,” he added. “In your refusal to act on this knowledge, you are complicit. I urge you to do the right thing for this country and resign.”

Information declassified this week showed that then-FBI Director James Comey received an investigative referral on Sept. 7, 2016, regarding Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning Donald Trump and Russian hackers “as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server,” according to John Ratcliffe, director of national intelligence.

The FBI didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The FBI conducted a counter-intelligence probe dubbed Crossfire Hurricane into Trump’s campaign in 2016. It relied in part on a dossier created by ex-British spy Christopher Steele.

Both Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid Steele. Recently released documents show Steele’s primary source was a suspected Russian spy.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on “Threats to the Homeland” on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Sept. 24, 2020. (Tom Williams/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Most high-level FBI and Department of Justice officials were either reassigned, demoted, fired, or had resigned in the months following Trump’s election, an Epoch Times analysis shows. That included Comey, who was fired on May 9, 2017, and Peter Strzok, an FBI agent who led Crossfire Hurricane.

Collins last month said Wray should resign after another declassified document indicated the FBI may have lied to the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2018 regarding the reliability of Steele’s dossier.

“Either he was willfully not knowing what was going on, he was intentionally misleading the Senate, or there was actually a cover up going on,” Collins said during an appearance on Fox Business.

“Let somebody else come in so that we can have clarity on what actually happened and what’s actually being done to make sure this never happens—whether it’s lying to Congress or lying to the American people,” he added.

Comey testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on Wednesday.

Trump has also taken issue with Wray, sharing a video of him describing Antifa “as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization” while testifying to senators earlier this month.

“And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with ‘murder,’” Trump said on Twitter.

