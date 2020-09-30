https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jodey-arrington-john-ratcliffe-taxes/2020/09/30/id/989662

GOP Rep. Jodey Arrington said the Democrats will do whatever it takes to win the election.

During a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax TV‘s “John Bachman Now,” the Texas lawmaker said the Democrats will “weaponize” whatever they can to go against the president.

When it comes to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s decision to release an unverified Russian intelligence report on Hillary Clinton’s supposed involvement in the alleged Russian election interference, Arrington said the former lawmaker is “just doing his part.”

He called Ratcliffe a “straight arrow” who has a “stellar reputation” and is “universally respected.”

“He’s the right guy to be in that post,” he said, adding if he believes there is information that is relevant and needs to be disclosed to the public, he will “do the right thing.”

“And he’ll take the slings and arrows of being accused of making politics part of his decision,” Arrington said.

He defended Ratcliffe and said he is “doing what the American people need him to do,” which is to “shine light on this massive abuse of power.”

Arrington also said he “absolutely” supports Rep. Kevin Brady’s call for a probe into how the president’s tax return information was leaked. The New York Times ran an article about the president’s taxes just before the first presidential debate.

“I support him 100%,” he said of Brady’s call for an investigation. “We have to get to the bottom of this, too, and hold those accountable who leaked out information.”

He said the Democrats will now use the tax code against Trump, which is “another way that the Democrats are trying to win at all cost, even if it destroys is the fabric of our ability to govern this great nation.”

