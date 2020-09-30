https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jodey-arrington-debate-record-economy/2020/09/30/id/989664

Rep. Jodey Arrington said President Donald Trump should use his record during the next presidential debate.

During a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax TV‘s “John Bachman Now,” the GOP lawmaker from Texas said the president should focus on his “unprecedented success economically.”

He said plenty of politicians have made promises to do things over the years but “none have been able to deliver like this president.”

Arrington said Trump should also focus on the “historic job creation and growth” under his presidency, discuss how he has “completely annihilated” ISIS, and tout his involvement in the recent peace agreements between Israel and other Middle Eastern countries.

If the president uses his record, Arrington said swing voters and Trump supporters will “cast their vote for another four years of the Trump administration.”

He said Trump should let former Vice President Joe Biden “continue to talk.”

“When you change your position so many times as a 47-year career politician, he’s bound to contradict himself,” Arrington said of Biden.

He pointed out that happened Tuesday night when Biden claimed he didn’t endorse the Green New Deal.

“Everybody woke up this morning and went on his website and in fact he did endorse it,” Arrington said. “I think strategically Joe Biden’s going to be his worst enemy if he can just finish you know his statements.”

