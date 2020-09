https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/richard-grenell-more-declassified-docs-coming-on-spygate/

What’s it all matter? it’s just one big circle jerk. No one does a damn thing. I’ve lost all faith. All of it – gone.

Sorry, but Omar’s staffers – felons – caught on tape committing voter fraud and the FBI issues a statement they aren’t doing a damn thing?

Everything is a damn sham.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook