Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyBiden’s debate game plan? Keep cool and win President Trump faces Herculean task in first debate HBO’s Oliver laments ‘dark week’ after Barrett nomination: ‘Hopeless’ MORE (Utah), the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2012, said the first debate between President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE and Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE, which was full of interruptions, personal insults and crosstalk, was “an embarrassment.”

“I thought it was an embarrassment last night, the debate,” Romney told reporters as he walked into the weekly Senate Republican luncheon.

Other Senate Republicans described the debate as “raucous,” “raw,” “rough,” “feisty” and, in the words of Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseThe Memo: Trump furor stokes fears of unrest Why a backdoor to encrypted data is detrimental to cybersecurity and data integrity McEnany says Trump will accept result of ‘free and fair election’ MORE (R-Neb.), a “shitshow,” echoing the description CNN reporter Dana Bash Dana BashThe Memo: Debate or debacle? Wallace struggles to keep order in nasty first debate CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the last presidential debate’ between Biden, Trump MORE used on air after the debate.

Even some of Trump’s staunchest supporters thought the debate got out of hand.

Sen. James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeOvernight Defense: Appeals court revives House lawsuit against military funding for border wall | Dems push for limits on transferring military gear to police | Lawmakers ask for IG probe into Pentagon’s use of COVID-19 funds Democrats push to limit transfer of military-grade gear to police Chamber of Commerce endorses McSally for reelection MORE (R-Okla.) said Trump’s performance was “a little too forceful” and advised that he “restrain himself a little” at the next debate.

Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisSenate Democrats want to avoid Kavanaugh 2.0 Poll: Biden, Trump tied in North Carolina Graham neck and neck with challenger in South Carolina Senate race: poll MORE (R-N.C.), who is in a tough reelection race, hesitated a moment when asked about his reaction to the messy debate, where any policy discussion took a backseat to personal jabs that at times became so entangled as the candidates spoke over each other that it was difficult to follow who was saying what.

“Uhh, it wasn’t a Lincoln-Douglas debate,” Tillis said, referring to the famous series of debates between Abraham Lincoln and Sen. Stephen Douglas during the 1858 midterm election, which for centuries set the standard for great political debate.

Sen. John Boozman John Nichols BoozmanCOVID-19 relief talks look dead until September Senate GOP hedges on attending Trump’s convention amid coronavirus uptick The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Artistic Director Tim Seelig says choirs are dangerous; Pence says, ‘We have saved lives’ MORE (R-Ark.) said he thought the event “was pretty raw” while Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerNetflix distances from author’s comments about Muslim Uyghurs but defends project Abortion stirs GOP tensions in Supreme Court fight Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE (R-N.D.) said it was “raucous.”

Asked if he was proud of Trump’s performance, Cramer, a strong Trump ally, responded, “Proud isn’t a word I use very much.”

“I’m for all clearly denouncing that, any extremism on both sides,” Braun said. “That’s what I would do.”

Trump called on the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” and then quickly added: “Somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left.”

