All of our betters in the media are saying that future presidential debates between Trump and Biden must have more rules. The Commission on Presidential Debates has obliged by saying they will indeed impose some new rules on the next debate—what they might be no one knows.

I can’t help thinking of the second scene in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid about “rules in a knife fight,” and thinking Trump will reprise Butch Cassidy’s attitude toward said rules in much the same way:

