MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted on Wednesday to the previous night’s presidential debate.

Scarborough declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner and said that if he were Biden, he “would have walked off the stage” and told President Donald Trump he would not return until they “abide by the rules.”

“I would have walked off the stage at certain times and said, ‘Until you can actually make sure that we abide by the rules, I’m not going to be a part of this charade,’” Scarborough stated. “That said, voters overwhelmingly thought last night that Joe Biden won that debate. Donald Trump set himself on fire in front of 100 million people last night during that debate. He turned off women. He turned off independents. He turned off the same suburban voters that are turned off by Mitch McConnell trying to jam through a Supreme Court justice in the dying days of the Trump administration. So, they have to debate whether they want to go out and let Donald Trump blow up himself again.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski replied, “If I were the Biden campaign, I’d say, we’re not doing this to our country.”

“Well, I think they’re probably deliberating over that this morning,” Scarborough added.

