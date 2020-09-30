https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/sean-hannity-choice-president-want-fighter-half-away-corpse-can-barely-memorize-lines-video/

The choice is clear: Do you want a fighter or a half-away corpse as your president.

After Tuesday night’s debate Sean Hannity spelled out the choice for America in November.

Sean Hannity: Do you want someone who is going to go to battle and war with a force of nature that is unmatched versus pretty much a half-away corpse who can barely memorize his lines and never leaves his basement bunker.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

