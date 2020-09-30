https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/30/sen-mike-lee-truth-nukes-james-comeys-attempt-to-resuscitate-the-trump-russia-narrative/

During a portion of James Comey’s testimony at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing today, the former FBI director tried to breathe life back into one of the Democrats’ original narratives about Trump, except Comey expressed that now it’s just his personal opinion as a private citizen and he has no evidence to back it up. Comey’s remarks took place when he was being questioned by Democrat Sen. Pat Leahy:

Comey, contra all evidence, tells Leahy I don’t know whether the Russians have something over Trump but its difficult to explain his actions in any other way. (This is insane) — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 30, 2020

Comey admits his slurs about Trump being compromised by Russia were based on his own partisan feelings as a private citizen fired by the man, not in any way related to anything real that the FBI found. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 30, 2020

GOP Sen. Mike Lee then let Comey aware of the corner he’s painted himself into:

Sen. Mike Lee rips into James Comey: “How can you now as a private citizen and former FBI Director show up and then speculate freely regarding any alleged ties between President Putin and President Trump… You don’t seem to know ANYTHING about this investigation that you ran.” pic.twitter.com/fOnr4M2J2I — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 30, 2020

Bingo!

It’s not difficult to picture Comey being the type of FBI director who would help the Democrats manufacture the Russia collusion narrative when he’s still clinging to it with zero evidence.

Comey continues the Coup attempt — Possum Jones (@kjon1234561234) September 30, 2020

He thought Hillary was going to win and no one would know. — Kathy Bulgarelli (@KathyBulgarelli) September 30, 2020

