Fox News debate moderator Chris Wallace’s political leanings were far too apparent Tuesday night, getting a review of have done “an abysmal job” by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Wallace “was whiny and petulant. I think he wanted to be the center of attention,” Cruz told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday.

Cruz added Wallace clearly was going easy on his candidate Biden and putting more pointed questions to President Donald Trump, someone Wallace has been frequently critical of.

“It was much more about him than about the debaters, and I also think it’s not complicated that Chris Wallace is voting for Joe Biden, that his politics are liberal,” Cruz said.

“And he, you know, the snide comments he made after several of Trump’s comments, I think, had no business coming from a debate moderator. And his questions were essentially an oppo research dump, that they were equivalent of asking Trump when did you stop beating your wife, and he didn’t do that on the other side.

“It was clear which side he was rooting for, and that’s a bad thing for a debate moderator.”

Cruz also noted Wallace let Biden off the hook when Trump wound up being the one asking the actual probing questions of the Democrat challenger.

“There were several times I thought the president had Biden on the ropes,” Cruz said. “For example, when Biden said, ‘oh, lots of law enforcement are supporting me,’ and Trump said, ‘fine, name one law enforcement organization in America that’s supporting you,’ and Biden blinked in terror and had no answer.

“And then Wallace jumped in, ‘oh, let’s move on, let’s move on.”

